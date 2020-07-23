Anurag Kashyap says he tried to mend things between Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut: ‘I was just there like a friend’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently tweeted that the last time he spoke to actor Kangana Ranaut, she put their conversation on social media. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Anurag has given more details about their last interaction.

Anurag said that he spoke to Kangana a year ago, when he felt she was hurt by an interview clip of him and Taapsee Pannu laughing at a joke about Kangana. Anurag called Kangana to sort things out between the two actors but it did not work. “Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out,” he said.

Taapsee was asked in the interview during the promotions of Manmarziyaan what product she would suggest for Kangana Ranaut and she replied, “double filter”. Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel took offence to it and called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana on Twitter. “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people are running their business by copying Kangana), magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy,” Rangoli had written in a tweet.

Anurag added that he was ready to apologise to Kangana for the interview but her current outlook is not helping. “I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That’s what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where ‘If (you) are not with me you are my enemy’,” he said.

Kangana, Taapsee and Anurag have been warring on Twitter since Sunday when Kangana gave an interview to Republic TV, once again launching an attack on Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar. She called them B-grade actors who are not rising in ranks despite being ‘chaploos (bootlickers)’.

Taapsee rejected all her accusations in an interview to Hindustan Times, saying, “Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more.”

Anurag has also been tweeting about Kangana, saying while they used to be friends once, but he doesn’t recognise the person she has become. “I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika,” he wrote. “Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. “Learn from me, be like me”, I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic,” he added.

