Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut rejected Saand Ki Aankh, because she wanted it to be turned into a solo film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview has said that actor Kangana Ranaut was offered one of the lead roles in the recent film Saand Ki Aankh, but turned it down after asking for both roles to be rewritten into one. Anurag and Kangana have been involved in a public war of words amid the ongoing debate on nepotism in the film industry.

In an interview to NDTV, the filmmaker, who produced Saand Ki Aankh, said, “When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it.” The film, about two sisters who decide to become competitive shooters in their old age, was a sleeper hit. It starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Citing examples of the times that Kangana has taken over film productions by cutting out supporting characters and hijacking the director’s chair, Anurag continued, “All her films have now become about herself. She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”

Previously, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had admitted that she was offered the role, but said that the actor turned it down with the advice that age-appropriate actors be cast instead. “Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood…Even today Kangana feel Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses??” Rangoli had written on Twitter.

Taapsee had spoken about Kangana’s comments and told Pinkvilla, “The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons. As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead.”

