Anurag Kashyap says Karan Johar can launch someone and make their career but ‘cannot break anyone’

Anurag Kashyap said that while Karan Johar has the ability to ‘make somebody’s career’ by giving them a dream launch, he does not have the power to destroy someone. He also opened up about the allegations that Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions do not introduce enough new talent in the industry.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag said, “A Karan Johar can make somebody’s career... by launching (him/her) in a big film. Because he’s not just a filmmaker, he’s also a businessman. He understands. But he cannot break anyone.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut has referred to Karan as the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’. He has often been accused of favouring star kids at the cost of talent with no connections to the industry.

Anurag said that if newcomers were looking to get launched by Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, then they were looking in the wrong place. “Agar aapko break chahiye hi YRF se aur Dharma se, toh bohot lambi line hai. Saal mein 4-5 filmein karenge (If you want YRF and Dharma to give you a break, then there is a long queue. They make 4-5 films in a year) and there also, the studio wants to work with stars because they are making films at a bigger cost,” he said.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

“Aap jaa ke Hansal Mehta ke office ke bahar kyun nahi line laga rahe ho? Main naye logon ke saath kaam karta hoon. Aise bohot saare naye logon ke saath kaam karte hai. Aap line hi galat jagah laga rahe ho (Why don’t you queue up outside Hansal Mehta’s office? I work with newcomers, and there a lot of others as well. You are queueing up in the wrong place to begin with),” he said.

Recently, Kangana claimed in an interview that Karan and Aditya Chopra joined hands to sabotage the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. She alleged that Aditya blacklisted Sushant after he got out of the ‘evil’ contract with YRF’s talent agency. She went on to claim that Karan, Aditya’s childhood friend, stepped in to destroy Sushant professionally by signing him for Drive but ensuring that the film doesn’t release in theatres and instead comes out on Netflix.

Kangana claimed that Karan ‘dumped’ Drive and spread the word that Sushant was a ‘flop star’, whose films could not find buyers. She also said that Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions “systematically work with each other and in sync with each other - whom to promote, whom to demote, whom to destroy”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more