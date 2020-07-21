Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Anurag Kashyap gave it back to a Twitter user who tried to take a dig at his unsuccessful marriages with Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap has been divorced twice.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled a troll who tried to mock him for his unsuccessful marriages and said that he has no business trying to preach to anyone. He was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he has daughter Aaliyah, and actor Kalki Koechlin.

Replying to one of Anurag’s tweets, a Twitter user had written, “Ek biwi nahi sambhli, chale hai gyaan baatne (You could not handle one wife, yet you are trying to impart knowledge).”

Anurag hit back saying, “Auraton ko sambhalna nahi padta, woh khud ko sambhal sakti hai aur tumko aur tumhare khandaan ko bhi. Jab nahi jama, woh chali gayi. Ghulam nahi thi kisi ki, ki main baandh ke rakhta. Baaki aapka mahaul theek hai na (Women do not need to be handled, they can handle themselves as well as you and your entire family. When it did not work out between us, she left. She was not some slave that I would keep her tied up. So, how are things with you)?”

While Anurag is no stranger to being trolled, he is now facing flak for being critical of actor Kangana Ranaut and her recent comments on nepotism. He shared an interview of hers after the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that though she used to be a close friend of his, he does not recognise this new version of her.



Also see: Taapsee Pannu shares old video of Kangana Ranaut defending star kids and their privilege, takes a dig at her. Watch

Kangana’s team slammed Anurag, calling him a ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’. “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia,” her team wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Anurag has promised to make some explosive revelations. “And for the trolls who wants to distract people by the whataboutery. I am going to answer every question . About everything . Coming up,” he wrote on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI seeks Jharkhand govt’s nod to prosecute Madhu Koda in coal block scam
Jul 21, 2020 23:05 IST
JNU’s Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid 19 in Guwahati jail
Jul 21, 2020 23:02 IST
Pune crosses 40,000 positive Covid cases’ mark
Jul 21, 2020 22:59 IST
Burglars target chemist shop in Khanna, decamp with ₹1.25 lakh cash, face masks
Jul 21, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.