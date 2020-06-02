Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap unveils new production company Good Bad Films, to release film Choked on Netflix

Anurag Kashyap unveils new production company Good Bad Films, to release film Choked on Netflix

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has launched a new production house named Good Bad Films. He made the announcement on Monday.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:22 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap’s Choked is the first film made under his new banner, Good Bad Films. (TejInder Singh Khamkha)

Anurag Kashyap has launched a new production company, Good Bad Films, with his upcoming film Choked being the first project made under the banner. Making the announcement on Monday, Anurag released the logo of the new production house and introduced his partners Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker on Instagram.

Sharing a small video on Instagram, Anurag wrote, “So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilmsofficial on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let’s have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th Logo design by @sam_madhu pics by @khamkhaphotoartist.”

 

Anurag was earlier the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films. The company was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Before its launch, the Gangs of Wasseypur director had started his first production house in 2009 with Anurag Kashyap Films.



Choked stars Saiyami Kher of Mirzya fame as the lead and will premiere on Netflix on June 5. She was last seen in Kay Kay Menon-led Special Ops. The film follows a hapless bank cashier whose life takes a turn when she finds a source of unlimited money choked in her own kitchen.

Also read: Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Opening up about the film Choked, Saiyami told PTI in an interview, “Sarita is a middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner. She is overworked and frustrated yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. Working on Choked has been a life-changing experience for me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tahira says she needs to ‘earn a position’ to direct Ayushmann
Jun 02, 2020 09:48 IST
China barred labs from sharing crucial info with WHO on Covid-19: Report
Jun 02, 2020 09:55 IST
Over 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases emerge from 4 states including Delhi, Maharashtra: Covid-19 state tally  
Jun 02, 2020 09:53 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
Jun 02, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.