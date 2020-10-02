Anurag Kashyap ‘vehemently denies’ sexual misconduct charges, provides proof that he wasn’t in India at time of incident

A day after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appeared for questioning in the sexual assault case filed against him by a female actor, he has denied all accusations in a statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. “Mr Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police,” the lawyer wrote.

Calling the complaint an ‘outright lie’, the statement continued, “Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

The allegations have been made with the purpose of vilifying the filmmaker, the statement continues. “Mr Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.”

The filmmaker has ‘has sought for severe action against’ the complainant, for ‘misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives’.

The actor, who had filed an FIR against the filmmaker, accusing him of sexual misconduct, had said that she is the one being grilled while the “guilty is chilling at his home”. Chief of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma was quick to respond to the actor’s tweet and assured her that she has also written to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the same.

Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Anurag after the actor accused him of rape in 2013. Anurag had dismissed the allegations as “baseless”. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway, as per PTI.

Anurag called the actor’s claim an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views. Earlier, his lawyer said in a tweet, “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest.”

