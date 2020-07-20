Anurag Kashyap weighs in on nepotism debate: ‘First ask which actor, director is worst behaved, made supporting cast leave films’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared his take on the insider-outsider and nepotism debate that has gripped Bollywood. In a series of tweets written in Hindi, he drew attention to the fact that the film industry is not made up of only actors but a large number of set workers as well. He hinted that some actors do not give these people any respect. His comments came after Kangana Ranaut’s recent interview, in which she talked about the existence of a ‘movie mafia’.

Anurag wrote on Twitter, “Friends, there is a strange debate going on. Films don’t have only actors, at least 150 people work on a film set. Insiders or outsiders, the day these people learn to give the artistes, workers, spotboys and others working on a set the same respect, we can have a conversation with them, whether it is about nepotism or favouritism.”

“First, let us ask these people working on the sets which actor or director is the most badly-behaved or the mention of which actor puts them off working on the film altogether. Then go to the sets of those actors, where the command comes into the hands of the so-called actor. Read the old interviews of the supporting actors of that film and why they left the film. You will be treated the way you treat others,” he added.

Anurag said that a film was made with the contribution of more than a 100 people, yet it was always the one who benefitted the most who would raise the issue of injustice. “To make a film, it takes the blood and sweat of more than a hundred people. But when it comes to justice and injustice, why is it that only those who gain the most from a film raise the issue? If you want to understand the truth, you have to look into every pit of the society, how deep it is and how dark it is,” he said.

Also read | ‘That’s what qualified me for B grade’: Taapsee Pannu jokes as writer Kanika Dhillon highlights ‘her last 5 films made Rs 352 cr’

Just because the film industry is in the public eye does not make it any different from other industries, Anurag said. “The film industry is more visible and written about in the newspapers, but it is no different from any other industry. A lot of people, outsiders and insiders, have done a lot of things to me as well in these 27 years but I have never needed their validation or acknowledgement. When the world appreciates you and your work, what difference does it make if two or three people do not? Why give so much power to someone, that their yes or no or a pat on the back from them defines our existence? One man’s praise is enough to keep you working,” he said.

In conclusion, Anurag quipped that he was stuck with the dialogues of his next film and encouraged trolls to reply with new and innovative expletives. “I also felt like sharing my ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today, friends, so I did it. It will be good if you reply with new abuses. I am writing my next film - ‘Gangs of Parlia…’ I am quite stuck with the dialogues. Thank you,” he wrote.

Anurag’s comments come after Kangana claimed in a recent interview that a ‘movie mafia’ exists that actively works to sabotage the careers of outsiders who did not believe in sucking up to the heavyweights of the film industry. She also said that no acknowledgement was given to the films of deserving outsiders, with awards functions honouring undeserving actors, who shamelessly accepted the trophies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more