Anushka Ranjan: If you want outsiders to flourish, watch their films; raging a war on social media won’t help

Actor Anushka Ranjan says if easy access worked, then every star kid in Bollywood would have been popular; adds that insiders who did well is because they were good at their job.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:57 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Anushka Ranjan was recently seen in the short film Gulabi Lens.

Opening up on her views about the insider vs outsider debate, actor Anushka Ranjan, believes many are misunderstanding the meaning of nepotism. The Wedding Pullav (2015) actor adds if having the easy access in the industry worked then every star kid would have been successful.

“Nepotism would be if you’re given a position and everyone will have to accept you even if they don’t want to. Let’s talk about Abhishek Bachchan. He wasn’t accepted because of his father (Amitabh Bachchan). In fact he was scrutinised even more,” she says, adding that it’s different in case of actors.

“If the audience pays to watch an actor, then only the producer puts money on him/her. If you want to see outsiders to flourish, you need to watch their films. That’s how you support them not by raging a war on social media. But you can’t decide who wants to give chance to whom first, not even in your job interviews,” adds Ranjan.

Daughter of producer Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, she terms her journey in the industry as not an easy one. “Or else I would’ve got to play the lead in Fitrat (web show) and not Krystle D’Souza because Ekta Kapoor knows my mother or not have done that small role in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). Agar woh first meeting se sab kuch ho jata toh kya baati thi. I don’t have the luxury to choose. I go for auditions. Sometime I miss out on good offers, who do I blame?” she asks.



The 29-year-old feels that it’s the consistency, hard work, luck and most importantly audiences’ support that matter. “I’m trying my best, too. Not denying anyone’s struggle here, it’s must be more difficult for outsiders. But please don’t disregard the struggles an insider faces. It’s just that not everyone talks about it. Remember these insiders did well because they were good at their job and you supported them. It’s not like one day their parents told everyone to watch their children’s films and you all followed. Let’s not make things negative or bitter,” says the actor, who has reportedly gotten engaged to beau Aditya Seal.

However, she refutes this as just a rumour. “We’re happy together, yes. But this news is completely false. It took us by surprise, too,” she clarifies.

