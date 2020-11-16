Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif wish Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday: ‘Have a super splendid one’

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif wish Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday: ‘Have a super splendid one’

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish actor Aditya Roy Kapur on his 35th birthday on Monday. The actor saw the release of his film, Ludo recently. His film Sadak 2 had also released during the lockdown.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif wished Aditya Roy Kapur on his 35th birthday.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur turned a year older on Monday and wishing him on the occasion were actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Both the actors took to Instagram stories to wish the Malang actor.

Sharing a picture of Aditya, Anushka wrote: “Happy birthday Aditya. Have a super splendid one.” Katrina, too, posted a picture of the actor and wished him on the occasion. While Katrina and Aditya worked together in the film Fitoor, Anushka and Aditya haven’t worked in any film together.

Katrina and Anushka wished Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the occasion of his birthday, his new film Om - The Battle Within, was announced. To be produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, the film will be directed by Kapil Verma. It is tipped to be an action packed entertainer and will go on floors in December this year. It is scheduled to hit the screens around the second half of 2021.

Aditya recently saw the release of his film, Ludo, which was directed by Anurag Basu. An ensemble film, it had four different stories criss-crossing with each other, much like the director’s previous film, Life in a Metro. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “Ludo explores the idea how our lives form a skein of action and reaction, often a random act defining our course. Keeping with the Ludo metaphor, all characters signify the four colours of the game with Pankaj’s character playing the dice, or the catalyst. Just as the flap of a butterfly’s wing can produce a typhoon half a world away, a murder by Sattu sets into motion a series of actions that will jeopardize the lives of several characters.”

Also read: Krushna Abhishek refuses to perform in Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda as guest, says ‘the enmity has affected me badly’

During the lockdown, Aditya saw the release of another high profile film, Sadak 2 on an OTT platform, starring Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadly, it sank with a trace. In 2019, his film Malang had released to moderate success. Yet another high profile film, the ambitious multi starrer Kalank from Dharma Productions turned out to be an unmitigated disaster.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patient alleges molestation bid at Kerala hospital
Nov 16, 2020 15:30 IST
Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters amid heavy snowfall
Nov 16, 2020 15:30 IST
Helpline for women shuts in MP, activists cry foul as calls start being diverted
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
Centre charts out comprehensive plan to boost toy production
Nov 16, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.