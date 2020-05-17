Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota’ during Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, cricketer fell asleep on her film sets

Sections
Anushka Sharma called out Virat Kohli for lying in his Instagram live with football star Sunil Chhetri.

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli explained all the accusations levelled against him about being a bad husband to Anushka Sharma.

Football star Sunil Chhetri grilled cricketer Virat Kohli to a crisp in his latest Instagram live. He asked him all about his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Sunil came armed with the best questions and anecdotes, supplied by Anushka herself. He first asked him about the time he flew to London for one of Anushka’s shoots but ended up falling asleep right on sets in just a few minutes. Sunil said how Anushka always plays the supportive wife when he is playing. She ‘watches entire test matches even when he isn’t batting’ but Virat could not even stay awake.

Virat explained that when his flight landed, it was already night and he was too jet-lagged to stay up. As he was explaining his side, Anushka called him ‘jhoota (liar)’ from behind the camera. Sunil broke into a big laugh and even Virat was left red-faced.

Sunil then recounted another episode from Anushka and Virat’s Bhutan trip last year. He told the viewers how Virat left her behind during their cycling expedition. Virat, clearly shocked at how much Anushka had told Sunil about him, asked her “ye tune kab bataya ye sab (when did you tell him all this?)”



Virat then said that the two were cycling at a distance from each other when he heard someone call out his name. He thought one of the Indian tourists had recognised him. He got paranoid and rode as fast as he could, leaving Anushka behind. Watch their conversation here:

 

Actor Ranveer Singh was also watching the Live chat and dropped a couple of comments. “90’s represent hahahahahahah,” he wrote in one. “Vikram Betaal hahahhha,” he wrote in another.

