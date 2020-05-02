Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma celebrates low-key birthday with Virat Kohli, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares candid video of late actor

Anushka Sharma celebrates low-key birthday with Virat Kohli, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares candid video of late actor

From Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebration with cricketer husband Virat Kohli to Irrfan Khan’s son Babil sharing a candid video of the actor, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares old video of actor gorging on pani puri, fans say ‘forgot for a moment that he isn’t here anymore’

Remembering his father, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The video shows the late actor gorging on pani puri at a fancy restaurant. “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” he captioned the post.

(Read full story here)

Virat Kohli shares pic from Anushka Sharma’s intimate birthday celebration, says ‘You light up my world’

What better way for Virat Kohli to celebrate his love for Anushka Sharma, than on her birthday. As she turned 32, he took to Instagram to wish her with a romantic post. Sharing a photo of him feeding her a piece of cake, he wrote, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.”

(Read full story here)

Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix India film is more torturous than lockdown; one of the worst movies of 2020

Much before Mrs Serial Killer even begins killing, you’d wish she just abandon going after her target and focus on you instead. You’d be willing to come quietly, without putting up any struggle at all. She could even torture you first; you’ll let her. If she messes up — as she tends to — and allows you to escape, you’ll return to her lair. This is a much better proposition than having to endure even a single extra minute of the new Netflix film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee as a couple from hell.

(Read full story here)



I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat-Anushka, other Bollywood stars to join Jonas Brothers, Will Smith on May 3



Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood actors and popular musicians are coming together for the I For India concert on Sunday, May 3. Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the concert aims to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. Taking to social media, Karan and other Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, made the announcement on Friday.



(Read full story here)

From WWE to world’s biggest movie star: How Dwayne Johnson made the epic transition

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turns 48 on Saturday. When you Google him now, he’s described as an actor, but it was only a few years ago when Johnson was making a transition into the movies, after a long and successful career as a WWE wrestler. Many, like John Cena and Dave Bautista, have tried to follow in his footsteps, but the sort of success that Johnson has achieved remains unparalleled.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:54 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
May 02, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Palghar lynching case: Accused contracts coronavirus while in lockup
May 02, 2020 11:55 IST
12 lakh Himachal residents benefited from home delivery services during lockdown
May 02, 2020 11:55 IST
Judge rules against US women’s soccer team in equal pay case
May 02, 2020 11:50 IST
Manipur black rice gets Geographical Indication tag
May 02, 2020 11:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.