Anushka Sharma celebrates low-key birthday with Virat Kohli, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares candid video of late actor

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares old video of actor gorging on pani puri, fans say ‘forgot for a moment that he isn’t here anymore’

Remembering his father, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The video shows the late actor gorging on pani puri at a fancy restaurant. “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” he captioned the post.

Virat Kohli shares pic from Anushka Sharma’s intimate birthday celebration, says ‘You light up my world’

What better way for Virat Kohli to celebrate his love for Anushka Sharma, than on her birthday. As she turned 32, he took to Instagram to wish her with a romantic post. Sharing a photo of him feeding her a piece of cake, he wrote, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.”

Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix India film is more torturous than lockdown; one of the worst movies of 2020

Much before Mrs Serial Killer even begins killing, you’d wish she just abandon going after her target and focus on you instead. You’d be willing to come quietly, without putting up any struggle at all. She could even torture you first; you’ll let her. If she messes up — as she tends to — and allows you to escape, you’ll return to her lair. This is a much better proposition than having to endure even a single extra minute of the new Netflix film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee as a couple from hell.

I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat-Anushka, other Bollywood stars to join Jonas Brothers, Will Smith on May 3

Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood actors and popular musicians are coming together for the I For India concert on Sunday, May 3. Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the concert aims to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. Taking to social media, Karan and other Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, made the announcement on Friday.

From WWE to world’s biggest movie star: How Dwayne Johnson made the epic transition

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turns 48 on Saturday. When you Google him now, he’s described as an actor, but it was only a few years ago when Johnson was making a transition into the movies, after a long and successful career as a WWE wrestler. Many, like John Cena and Dave Bautista, have tried to follow in his footsteps, but the sort of success that Johnson has achieved remains unparalleled.

