Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to congratulate Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their win against the Mumbai Indians.

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is turning out to be quite thrilling. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) had a face-off on Monday night in a nail-biting match that extended till the Super Over. Virat won the match for RCB by hitting a boundary in the very last ball, and his wife, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to cheer for the team.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady! What a team this one!” She shared a collage of photos of the jubilant RCB players celebrating their victory.

Earlier in this IPL season, Anushka congratulated Virat and the RCB for their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. She shared pictures of the team celebrating on the field and wrote, “Winning start.”

Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat. She announced the happy news with a social media post last month. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her flaunting her baby bump, as she stood next to him.

Last week, Anushka was at the centre of a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar made a reference to her while commenting on Virat’s batting. The former cricketer said that Virat practised only to Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, referring to a viral video of them playing cricket on their terrace in May, and added that it would do nothing to improve his performance on the field.

Anushka was upset by the ‘distasteful’ comments and questioned why Gavaskar made ‘such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game’. She also said that her private life with Virat should have been respected and not dragged into match commentary.

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?” she asked.

Gavaskar, who was at the receiving end of a lot of backlash, clarified that it was not a sexist comment and he was only commenting about Virat’s inability to strike the ball due to lack of practice. He reiterated that he never assigned any blame on Anushka.

