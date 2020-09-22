Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma cheers husband Virat Kohli’s RCB after IPL victory: ‘A winning start’

Anushka Sharma cheers husband Virat Kohli’s RCB after IPL victory: ‘A winning start’

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore after their win in a match on Monday during the ongoing IPL 2020. See her post here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January next year.

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to congratulate husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the thrid match of the IPL 2020 tournament. She called it a ‘winning start’.

Anushka congatulated RCB for their win on Monday.

The actor shared a picture of team members congratulating each other. Anushka is quite passionate about cricket herself. Some time back, the couple had taken a fun quiz on Instagram, where each quizzed the other about their spouse’s profession. Anushka had fielded questions on some of the basic rules of the game. She had revealed how in power play, only two players are allowed outside the circle. She had added that the basic second rule was that one can’t bowl the ball outside the crease with the third being the difference between a sixer and four runs. Anushka had also answered a question of who held the record of the highest number of ODI runs in women’s cricket. Jhulan Goswami was her answer.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together. Revealing the news to the world, they had posted a picture some time back. She had said: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Since then, she has talked evocatively about how a woman’s body changes and marvelled at nature’s ways. She had written, sharing a picture: “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Only recently she had again shown her baby bump and written: “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... “ After all , we are all just walking each other home “ - Ram Dass#worldgratitudeday.

