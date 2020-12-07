Anushka Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli, Team India for win in Australia: ‘Congratulations my love’

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to post a congratulatory message for Team India and her husband Virat Kohli after India registered a spectacular win against Australia down under. Sharing a picture from the winning moment , she wrote: “Series win & brilliant team effort!! Men in blue. Congratulations my love.”

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. India had won the first T20 by 11 runs in Canberra on Friday. The inconsequential third T20 will be played on Tuesday.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child. She keenly follows Virat and Team India’s exploits on field. She had recently followed Virat to United Arab Emirates where the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was played.

Anushka Sharma’s message.

Anushk, however, had to face a constant barrage of criticism. Her most recent brush with such comments happened during the IPL 2020 when veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a comment on her in context to Virat’s lack of form. Taking offence at her name being dragged in for no reason, she had said: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Through much of the time where the duo dated each other, Anushka had to face the wrath of trolls who would attack her every time Virat’s form dipped.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

On the work front, Anushka has not been seen films since Zero, where she starred alongwith Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has, meanwhile, successfully produced two web series - Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. On her return from West Asia, she had been spotted shooting for advertisements in Mumbai.

Speaking to Times of India, Anushka said she plans to get back to work just four months after her delivery in January 2021. She was quoted as saying: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more