Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in new pic,Virat Kohli calls it ‘My whole world in one frame’

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a stunning new picture of herself as she cradles her baby bump. Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

The photo shows Anushka at a beach, smiling while caressing her baby bump. “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is,” she captioned her post. Commenting on the post, Virat wrote, “My whole world in one frame.”

Anushka received a tonne of compliments and good wishes from her fans. “I think this year you are best year for both of you,” wrote a fan. “Take care of yourself,” wrote another.

Anushka and Virat announced pregnancy on August 27. Sharing a picture of themselves, they wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka and Virat got married in a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como in December 2017. Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama Zero.

Anushka has been keeping busy as a producer. Both of her last two releases--Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime and Bulbbul on Netflix--have been hits. She has produced the projects with her brother Karnesh.

“Karnesh and I aren’t scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that’s what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Pataal Lok and now Bulbbul have got great reviews and janta ka appreciation,” she told PTI.

Speaking about Paatal Lok’s comparison with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Anushka had said, “People always find some commonality in things but if you see both the shows are very different from one another and both are credible in their own way,” the actor said, adding, “I think a lot of good work is being done for the OTT platform and I’m very appreciative of it.”

