Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma demands stricter laws against animal cruelty with Justice For Animals campaign

Anushka Sharma demands stricter laws against animal cruelty with Justice For Animals campaign

Anushka Sharma has started a new campaign, demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Anushka Sharma is a big animal lover and often advocated for their safety and care.

Days after pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pinepapple, actor Anushka Sharma has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals demanding amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 so that stricter punishment could be meted out to offenders.

“I was absolutely appalled and aghast at what happened when I read the news, I couldn’t understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out,” said the PK actor about the recent spate of events that highlighted insensitivity and cruelty against animals.

 

“It makes me really sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings and we are not doing that. I think when we have stricter laws and there is accountability,” she added. The actor demands authorities to take notice of the growing atrocities against animals and immediately amend The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.



“Right now you can get away after being cruel to an animal by paying 50 rupees - you pay and you are out! There has to be stricter laws and people has to understand the importance of this only then will we move towards being a civilised planet,” she said.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

“I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people. They shouldn’t be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine,” she added.

Cases of cruelty against animals is on the rise since last few days with the recent one being the killing of a pregnant elephant after consuming explosive laced pineapple.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI to review guidelines on ownership, corporate structure of private banks
Jun 12, 2020 21:05 IST
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Jun 12, 2020 21:02 IST
OPPO takes the A Series legacy forward, launches A52 with a massive 5000 mAh battery and a punch hole display
Jun 12, 2020 21:06 IST
Delhi Police strengthening its presence on social media for public outreach: SN Shrivastava
Jun 12, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.