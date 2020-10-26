Anushka Sharma dons red as she cheers for husband Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2020, see pics

Anushka Sharma is a regular sight in the stands when husband Virat Kohli steps out on the field to play during Indian Premiere League 2020. The actor was spotted in red during the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings match in Dubai on Sunday.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child with Virat, has accompanied him to the UAE where he has been leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL. She was seen in a simple red A-line dress on Sunday as she clapped and cheered for the team from the stands. She had her middle-parted hair pulled back and had accessorised her look with golden earrings and a watch. The pictures also highlight her huge engagement ring.

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. ( PTI )

Just two days before, Anushka had shared a picture of a navratri thali on her Instagram stories and mentioned that she was craving for the traditional navratri spread on the festival. “Missing this today and how,” she wrote in caption along with a sad face emoji.

Anushka has also been sharing stunning pictures of herself and Virat from their time in the UAE. She recently treated her fans to her gorgeous sun-kissed pictures. She is seen smiling as she poses in sheer sunlight, amid the backdrop of a picturesque view of green shrubs in the backdrop. Sporting a casual look, Anushka paired a peach dungaree with a white T-shirt and white canvas shoes. “Pocketful of sunshine,” (along with a sun and smiling face emoji)” she wrote in caption.

Anushka Sharma during one of her outings in UAE.

The couple had announced the pregnancy on August 27 and said they will welcome their first child in January 2021. Sharing a picture which highlighted her baby bump, she wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Talking about her pregnancy, she had recently mentioned in one of her Instagram posts, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat had showered love on the post and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

