Anushka Sharma, expecting first child with Virat Kohli, spotted at clinic; shares pic of her 'big family feast'. See here

Anushka Sharma, expecting first child with Virat Kohli, spotted at clinic; shares pic of her ‘big family feast’. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai. She also shared a picture of her ‘big family feast’, after celebrating her third anniversary with Virat Kohli.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, was spotted at a Juhu clinic on Saturday. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

The pictures showed Anushka, wearing a black outfit and a mask, arriving at the clinic in her car. While a few pictures showed Anushka shielding her face, she always wore a mask during the visit.

 

Earlier this week, she and Virat posted special messages for each other on social media, on the occasion of their third anniversary. “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you,” the actor wrote with a throwback photo featuring both of them. Virat had also shared a throwback picture from their wedding. He captioned the monochrome image, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”



While Virat is away on tour of Australia with Team India, Anushka shared a picture of a grand anniversary feast. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “The big family feast,” and thanked chef Amninder Sandhu for the delicious food. The meal appeared to include dishes such as chole bhature and raita, along with chutneys and some snacks.

Also read: Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on third wedding anniversary: ‘Three years of us and very soon, three of us’. See pics

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, which was a dud at the box office. Her production company released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, and Bulbbul on Netflix this year.

