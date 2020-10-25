Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, is really craving this Navratri meal. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a post about craving an ideal Durga Ashtami meal, including some poori-chana and halwa. Anushka is expecting her first child with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared a picture of the spread and wrote in her caption, “Missing this today and how,” and added a sad face emoji.

Anushka, who is currently in the UAE, where the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League is being played, recently posted a few sun-soaked pictures of herself in a white tee and orange dungarees and captioned them, “Pocketful of sunshine.”

Virat also shared a picture of the two of them, in a pool, with the Atlantis hotel at Palm Jumeirah in the background. The picture was taken by Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers. Earlier this month, Anushka was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him during an IPL match.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Anushka recently reacted strongly after her name was once again dragged into a discussion about Virat’s cricket form. After Sunil Gavaskar commented that Virat was unprepared for the level of competition because his only batting practice during the lockdown had come from Anushka, the actor wrote an incensed social media post, calling Gavaskar’s comments ‘sexist’.

