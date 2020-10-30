Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, shares wisdom about perceptions and truth. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma has some Friday wisdom to share with her fans. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, took to Instagram and posted a thought-provoking message.

On her stories, her message read, “If the window of perception were cleaned from time to time what would appear would be the truth.” It appears to be a spin on a line written by poet William Blake in The Marriage of Heaven and Hell: “If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro’ narrow chinks of his cavern.”

Anushka is currently in the UAE, where Virat is participating in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The couple won hearts earlier this week, when video of a cute exchange was widely shared online. In the video, Virat could be seen asking Anushka, through gestures, if she’d eaten. Virat was on the field, while she was in the stands.

Earlier, Anushka had taken a firm stand against former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks against her. Gavaskar, commenting on Virat’s form, had implied that he was out of practice because of the coronavirus lockdown and was only batting to his wife’s deliveries. Gavaskar was making a reference to a viral video of the couple, which showed them playing a casual game of cricket on the terrace of their home.

Anushka called the comments ‘distasteful’ and wrote in a social media post, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

She had added, “It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

This was not the first time that the actor was dragged into conversations about cricket. On an earlier occasion, she’d written, “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket.”

