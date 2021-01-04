Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, sweats it out in the gym in new workout video

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a boomerang video of herself, working out on a treadmill. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, will welcome their first child this month.

The video showed Anushka, wearing a white T-shirt and black jeggings, working up a sweat in a gym. The actor is regularly spotted at the doctor’s, as her delivery date approaches.

In a recent interview to Vogue, she spoke about her pregnancy, and how she plans on raising her child with Virat. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said in the interview.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

She said that she hopes to instil the same values in her child as the ones she received from her parents. “Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she said.

She was last seen on screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. While Anushka hasn’t announced any new acting projects, she produced the streaming hits Bulbbul and Paatal Lok through her Clean Slate Filmz banner, and has said that she wants to return to work within four months of giving birth.

