Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in pool photo, shares message of positivity and gratitude

On the occasion of World Gratitude Day, Anushka Sharma gave her Instagram followers a much-needed dose of positivity. She stressed the importance of being thankful for the good things in life and spreading kindness. She also shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the swimming pool. She was seen showing off her baby bump in a black strapless monokini with a ruffle detail.

Anushka wrote in her caption, “‘Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... ‘After all , we are all just walking each other home’ - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday.”

Anushka is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. She announced the happy news with a social media post last month. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her flaunting her baby bump, as she stood next to him.

Also read | Payal Ghosh slams those doubting her claims against Anurag Kashyap: ‘People blame women for everything’

Earlier this month, Anushka shared a picture of herself and said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. She wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Virat is currently in the UAE, busy with the new season of the Indian Premier League. Anushka accompanied him and was seen partying with him and the Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the tournament.

Anushka, who was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has not signed any films as an actor since then. However, she has been busy with her production ventures - Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which released in May, and Netflix original film Bulbbul, which came out in June.

Follow @htshowbiz for more