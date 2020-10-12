Anushka Sharma is Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife: Here is why Google is making this goof-up

Actor Anushka Sharma’s fans are left scratching their heads over a weird new development. Apparently, Afghansitan cricket star Rashid Khan and Anushka are married!

Of course, it is all a big confusion that originated on a Google search bar. When one searches on Google for ‘Rashid Khan wife’, the result shows up as Anushka Sharma. Confusing as it is, there is a reason behind it all.

As per a few media reports, Rashid (22) was recently asked in an Instagram QnA to name his favourite female actors. Rashid said he loved to watch Anushka and Priety Zinta. That is all his fans needed to ship Rashid and Anushka. The many mentions all over the internet might have caused the Google search engine to goof up. The same way Donald Trump’s pictures show up if one searches for ‘idiot’.

Anushka is married to Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli. The couple are also expecting their first child together.

Anushka attended that Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday. She even blew Virat a kiss from the visitor’s area, which caught everyone’s attention. Virat, who scored an unbeaten 90 in the match, even gestured towards his wife after his half-century.

Recently, Anushka got involved in a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar, in his commentary of the match, implied that Virat’s poor form was because he was out of practice during the lockdown and was only being bowled to by his wife. Anushka responded to his comments with an Instagram post.

She wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

