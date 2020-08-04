Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma is asked if she will take Virat Kohli’s ‘help’ now: ‘Yes, to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs’

Anushka Sharma is asked if she will take Virat Kohli’s ‘help’ now: ‘Yes, to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs’

Anushka Sharma has a crisp and clear answer when someone asked her if she would consider taking Virat Kohli’s help.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017.

Actor Anushka Sharma held an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and was asked some really interesting questions. While some asked her about her favourite food or her relatable nature, others were more interested in her relationship with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

One fan asked her how the couple manage to make their relationship long lasting. Anushka replied, “Faith , knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment , a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential.”

Another asked if she will take ‘help’ from Virat. “Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (Yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lifting heavy chairs),” she wrote. She could have been referring to the time when it was rumoured that Virat had put his money into her production Phillauri in 2017.

“I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn’t mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team! I’m more than capable of producing and promoting my own films,” Anushka had said in the statement.



Also read: Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar

During the AMA, Anushka also mentioned how Virat gets annoyed when she beats him at board games. Someone also asked her if people around keep asking her to make babies. “No. No one at all. Only social media pe,” she wrote with a laughter emoji.

Anushka’s stint as a producer has been quite successful with both her recent productions performing well. Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok was a hit, as was Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kapil to host Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah on The Kapil Sharma Show
Aug 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Anushka replies on being asked if she will take Virat Kohli’s ‘help’
Aug 04, 2020 15:42 IST
Ayushmann pays tribute to Kishore on latter’s 91st birth anniversary
Aug 04, 2020 15:44 IST
‘He’s shown promise, will get better with time’: Nehra backs India opener
Aug 04, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.