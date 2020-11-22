Anushka Sharma is pregnant and glowing as she steps out for an ad shoot in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma stepped out for an ad shoot in Mumbai on Sunday and looked stunning. Anushka, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, returned to the country recently from Dubai. She was there to give company to Virat while he took part in IPL 2020.

New photos show Anushka stepping out of her vanity van, flanked by her makeup and hair artists, all of whom were in protective equipment. Anushka wore a teal green, single shoulder gown and brown, flat sandals. She also wore the necessary face mask.

As per sources from the sets, Anushka told people how much she missed being on sets. “Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place,” said the source.

Anushka and Virat announced her pregnancy in August. She shared a picture of herself and Virat with her baby bump and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Recently, she shared a picture of herself, clicked by her father as they enjoyed some evening tea together. “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because - daughter,” she wrote.

Virat will take paternity leave when his child is born. He will join back after the first Test in Adelaide after the BCCI granted him paternity leave. A rare phenomenon in the cricketing world, his decision was lauded by many.

Meanwhile, Anushka will reportedly join work just four months after delivering her baby. She is expected to start working on a project in May.

