Anushka Sharma is the cutest mommy-to-be as she steps out to get a ‘pocketful of sunshine’ in UAE. See pic

Anushka Sharma is making the most of her time in the UAE, where she has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on his Indian Premier League tour. The Sui Dhaaga actor has now dropped a few fresh pictures from her latest outing in the sun.

On Monday, Anushka shared a few sun-soaked pictures of herself in a white tee and orange dungarees on Instagram and captioned them, “Pocketful of sunshine.” In the first picture, she can be seen showing off her baby bump in a side pose as she stands in front of a plant, facing towards the sun. The other two pictures have her sitting as she poses for a few candid clicks.

The post garnered more than 6 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes including one each from her Bollywood colleagues Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. Tahira Kashyap commented, “So cute,” whereas Dia Mirza reacted to the pictures with a heart-shape eyes face and a kiss emoji. Bulbbul actor Paoli Dam dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child to arrive in January next year. The two have been sharing some breathtaking pictures from UAE where Virat is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Virat recently said in an interaction with boxer Mary Kom that he need not look beyond the six-time world champion boxer when it comes to taking inspiration on how to strike a balance between parenthood and excelling in sport.“I can’t think of anyone better than you to talk about being a parent and have a busy career like you,” he said. “We are in the journey to become parents ourselves, we take a lot of inspiration from what you have done, we are going to follow the same path,” he added.

On Sunday, Virat had shared a picture of him and Anushka taking a dig in the pool around sunset. It was clicked by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

