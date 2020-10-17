Anushka Sharma joins Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee Dhanashree Verma in cheering for RCB at IPL match. See pics

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, the fiancee of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, attended her first Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. She was joined by actor Anushka Sharma and others, including actor-comedian Danish Sait and cricketer Parthiv Patel.

Anushka has been following the matches played by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is often seen cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who is the captain of the team. In the new pictures shared by Dhanashree, Anushka is seen wearing an orange dress with a floral print and cradling her baby bump.

“Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team @royalchallengersbangalore,” Dhanashree wrote, sharing some photos from Saturday’s RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match. RCB beat RR by seven wickets.

Earlier this month, Anushka was spotted in the stands, cheering for Virat. She was seen clapping and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January. Recently, she penned a powerful note about the supposed ‘privilege’ of having a male child and called it a ‘myopic’ way of looking at things.

“In our society, having a male child is viewed as a ‘privilege’. Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE,” she wrote.

She added, “The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.”

