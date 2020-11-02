Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif shower Shah Rukh Khan with love, Ayushmann Khurrana pays hilarious tribute. See pics, video

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t celebrate his 55th birthday with his fans in person but his Bollywood colleagues made sure they paid tributes and showered him with best wishes that flooded the internet all day. Ayushmann Khurrana has paid a hilarious tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday. The actor shared a candid video where he is seen enacting his character from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The video features him an all new haircut as he uses a mosquito racquet as a mandolin while acting to the song Tujhe Dekha To. He captioned the video, “My first reel. Had to be on Shah sir’s bday. #happybirthdaysrk.”

Rajkummar Rao posted a dance rehearsal video with Shah Rukh and said he always feels honoured when sharing space with the actor. He wrote along with the video on Instagram, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage with u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will always pray for ur good health & happiness.”

Anushka Sharma, who made her debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, wrote on Instagram: “To your wit, charm, intelligence and open heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh.”

Katrina Kaif wrote on her Instagram Story for her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, “Happiest birthday @iamsrk. May you get back all the love, support n kindness you give away always.”

Shilpa Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Baazigar, shared an Instagram Story wishing the actor on his birthday. “A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk. I pray you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more because you deserve all of it, Shah,” she wrote.

Farah Khan shared a lovely picture with Shah Rukh where she is seen giving him a hug. “Happy birthday @iamsrk.... the most valuable Antiques are old friends,” she captioned the throwback photo. The actor starred in her directorial debut Main Hoon Na as well as other filmmaking ventures -- Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

