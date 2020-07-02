Sections
Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together’

Due to their chock-a-block professional schedules, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli spent just 21 days together in the first six months of their marriage.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.

Anushka Sharma said that her husband Virat Kohli’s hectic schedules did not allow them to spend a lot of time together in the initial months of their marriage. She added that when they visit each other, it is not for a vacation, as one person is always busy with work.

Talking to Vogue, Anushka said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She said that sometimes, their trips to each other mean just ‘one meal together’.

“In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she added.

Virat told the magazine that he feels as if he has known Anushka for a lifetime. “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years,” he said.



Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

The lockdown proved to be a blessing in disguise for Virat and Anushka, who got to spend a lot of quality time with each other. They would often share sneak peeks of their daily activities on Instagram, whether it was playing board games or taking the Gibberish Challenge.

Anushka had two releases this year -- Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul. Both were produced under her banner Clean Slate Films, which she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Though Anushka has been active as a producer, she has not yet announced her next film as an actor, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, opened to mixed reviews and was a box office failure.

