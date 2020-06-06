Anushka Sharma poses in the unseen sunlit corner of her lavish home, Virat Kohli is all heart

Sections
Anushka Sharma has shown a never-seen-before corner of her stunning house and Virat Kohli is all heart for the picture which has the actor posing in the sunlit area.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma shows an unseen corner of her house.

Anushka Sharma has shared yet another stunning picture of herself posing in one of the sunlit corners of her lavish residence. And among the first ones to shower love on the post was her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.” The actor is seen having a hearty laugh as she sits to engage in some gardening. She is seen in gym wear and has two potted plants in front of her. The couple has shown this corner of the house for the first time and it gives an unhindered view of the blue skies and the bright sun.

 

Reacting to the post, Virat dropped a heart emoji and a kiss-eye emoji in the comments section. The picture received more than 550000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes with her fans gasping at the beauty of the picture.



 

Earlier this week, the actor had shared another picture of herself while posing in a different corner of the house. “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she had written in the caption.

The couple has also been doing their bit for coronavirus relief. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had informed last month that the two have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. “Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM Cares fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against Covid-19.

(With PTI inputs)

