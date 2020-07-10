Anushka Sharma poses on the beach in new photoshoot, leaves Virat Kohli at a loss for words. See pics

Sections
Virat Kohli was at a loss for words upon seeing wife Anushka Sharma’s new beach photoshoot. Check it out here.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma chills in the water in an old photo shared by her.

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared pictures from her new magazine photoshoot, leaving husband Virat Kohli impressed. Anushka took to Instagram to share the two pictures from her Vogue photoshoot, while Virat left emojis in the comments section.

“The cool breeze , the steady waves , some sand on my skin , the sun on back and salty hair . It was a good day,” the actor wrote in her caption of her first post, which shows her wearing a blue crop top. Anushka’s second picture, apparently shot at a beach, was captioned, “For shore!”

 

 



In the comments section, Virat left a heart and fire emoji, as well as a heart eye emoji, while Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni also reacted with fire emojis. Virat’s comment on the second photo was simply a string of heart eye emojis. Other actors who left comments including Rakul Preet Singh and Sanya Malhotra.

Anushka had first teased her Vogue cover on July 1, implying that she’d shot for it “many, many moons ago.” While the actor hasn’t been seen in a film in close to two years, she has been keeping busy through her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, which she runs with brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Also read: Anushka Sharma on taking a break: ‘I was on auto pilot, it got exhausting, I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy’

The duo delivered the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok earlier this year, and followed it up with the well-received Netflix supernatural drama Bulbbul. About her sabbatic from acting, the actor had told Grazia in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

