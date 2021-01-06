Sections
Anushka Sharma posts furious message after photographer invades her privacy: ‘Stop this right now!’

Actor Anushka Sharma demanded that her right to privacy be respected after pictures of her and Virat Kohli, sitting on their balcony, were shared online.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli.

Actor Anushka Sharma has had enough. She posted a furious message on social media on Wednesday, after pictures of her and husband Virat Kohli, sitting on their balcony, were posted online.

The actor implied in her post that she had had discussions about such incidents already, and was disappointed that they amounted to nothing.

“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, attaching the picture that infringed on her privacy.

 



Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat, and is regularly photographed when she makes public appearances, which these days are restricted mostly to doctor’s visits. She also shares posts on social media, and recently shared a video of her working out on a treadmill. The video showed Anushka, wearing a white T-shirt and black jeggings, working up a sweat in a gym.

In a recent interview to Vogue, she spoke about her pregnancy, and how she plans on raising her child with Virat. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said in the interview.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, sweats it out in the gym in new workout video

Anushka was last seen on screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. While she hasn’t announced any new acting projects, she produced the streaming hits Bulbbul and Paatal Lok through her Clean Slate Filmz banner, and has said that she wants to return to work within four months of giving birth.

