Anushka Sharma’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor on pregnancy

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January. Their happy news was greeted with ecstatic comments from friends, family and fans.

Even Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, better known in India as Anushka’s celebrity doppelganger, congratulated the actor. “Congratulations twin!,” she wrote in a comment.

They connected online last year when pictures of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realised how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a photo combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Julia had said, “I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice.”

Anushka and Virat shared the same announcement pictures, raking in a total of 15 million likes on Instagram. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they had captioned the post.

Anushka and Virat first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama Zero. She has been keeping busy with the releases of her production--Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

