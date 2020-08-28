Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor on pregnancy

Anushka Sharma’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor on pregnancy

Anushka Sharma’s Grammy-nominated celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michael has offered her congratulations to the actor on her first pregnancy.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma is expecting a baby and Julia Michaels has congratulated her.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January. Their happy news was greeted with ecstatic comments from friends, family and fans.

Even Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, better known in India as Anushka’s celebrity doppelganger, congratulated the actor. “Congratulations twin!,” she wrote in a comment.

They connected online last year when pictures of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realised how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a photo combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Julia had said, “I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice.”



Anushka and Virat shared the same announcement pictures, raking in a total of 15 million likes on Instagram. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they had captioned the post.

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Anushka and Virat first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama Zero. She has been keeping busy with the releases of her production--Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma’s ‘twin’ Julia Michaels congratulates actor
Aug 28, 2020 20:09 IST
Expectant father Virat Kohli likely to travel to Australia: Source
Aug 28, 2020 19:57 IST
37-year-old arrested for raping minor in Kurali
Aug 28, 2020 20:08 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 361 with 11 deaths, 119 test positive
Aug 28, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.