Anushka Sharma’s ‘dinosaur on the loose video’ with Virat Kohli gets a reply from Nagpur Police: ‘Should we send a rescue team?’

Actor Anushka Sharma’s giant lizard/crazy husband problems may have found a solution. The Nagpur City Police have offered her forest department’s services to capture and take away her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who recently was seen pretending to be a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by actor.

Earlier this week, Anushka had shared a viral video of Virat in T-rex mode, walking like a dinosaur and screeching loudly. “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose,” she had captioned her post. The video left all her fans and friends rolling on the floor and now even Nagpur City Police has responded.

“Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?,” their tweet read. Twitter users were tickled by their response. “Hilarious rply,” wrote one. “Nagpur police got no chill,” wrote another. Others, however, asked the police to stop tweeting at celebrities and help those in need. “Please send nagpur police to nearest highway .. and give some basic food to migrant labour,” read a reply.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Anushka’s celebrity followers were quick to comment on the amusing video, including Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi who left a teary eyes emoji on the post. Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t stop laughing and wrote: “Hahahaha”

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home. During the lockdown phase, the actor posted some goofy pictures and videos with hubby and also a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with Virat and family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more