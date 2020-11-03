Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma’s fans form protective circle around her after Virat Kohli’s RCB loses IPL match, share pics of her cheering him on

Anushka Sharma’s fans form protective circle around her after Virat Kohli’s RCB loses IPL match, share pics of her cheering him on

Anushka Sharma’s fans shared pictures of the actor cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, during Monday’s IPL match. They also expressed protectiveness, because Anushka has often been targeted for Virat’s form.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma at Monday’s RCB vs DC IPL match.

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during Monday’s Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Anushka is currently posted in the UAE, where the ongoing season of the IPL is being played.

Pictures from the match, which show Anushka in the stands, have been shared online. The images show the actor wearing a white dress. Her fans were protective of her, as Anushka has been needlessly dragged into conversations about Virat’s form in the past. RCB lost the match.

“NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT,” one person wrote in a tweet. “Protect anushka sharma at any cost,” wrote another.

 



 

 

 

 Earlier, Anushka had taken a firm stand against former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks against her. Gavaskar, commenting on Virat’s form, had implied that he was out of practice because the only deliveries he’d faced during lockdown had been bowled by his wife. Gavaskar was making a reference to a viral video of the couple, which showed them playing a casual game of cricket on the terrace of their home.

Anushka called the comments ‘distasteful’ and wrote in a social media post, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Also read: Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

Previously, the cameras captured a cute exchange between the couple, when Virat asked Anushka, through gestures, if she’d eaten. The actor is pregnant with her first child. She has been a regular fixture at Virat’s matches.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:18 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:12 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: What future beholds for Americans
Nov 03, 2020 13:18 IST
Delhi: CISF head constable dies of burn injuries
Nov 03, 2020 13:15 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:18 IST
Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband for projecting her as ‘absent mother’
Nov 03, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.