Anushka Sharma’s hilarious memes explaining ‘swarg, dharti and paatal lok’ wins the internet

Actor Anushka Sharma’s first digital show as a producer, Paatal Lok, opened to rave reviews. Looks like audiences, too, have taken to it. On Saturday, the actor shared a few memes featuring her in them.

The two memes showed her in different avatars from her films in the three stages shown in the show - swarg (heaven), dharti (earth) and paatal (netherworld). They all feature Anushka in stills from her past films - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and NH 10. The second picture shows her in stills from Phillauri, Sui Dhaaga and Pari.

A number of her industry colleagues responded to the post. Manish Malhotra said “Watched it ..Good show very Gripping” while show’s lead actor Jaideep said: “OMG .... That is so Awesome @anushkasharma.”

Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee, is a cop versus criminal story with resonance in modern-day urban India. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven.”

Talking about Paatal Lok, the show’s screenwriter Sudip Sharma told IANS that it comes with global appeal, thanks to its themes. “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents,” he said.

“I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end,” added Sudip, who is making his digital debut with the show.

The show’s star attraction, lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat, said, “It is an incredible honour to be a part of a series that does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times.”

“Hathiram is like any other individual who is discouraged at every instance and wants to break through to prove his worth in the eyes of his superiors, his family and most of all – himself. Pataal Lok explores the depths of human and societal immorality through a captivating storyline and exemplary talents,” he added, giving an insight into his character.

