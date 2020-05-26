Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma screams with joy in brother Karnesh Sharma’s lap, see their childhood photo

Anushka Sharma has shared an adorable childhood picture of herself and brother Karnesh Sharma. The actor is seen playing in his lap in the picture.

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma with brother Karnesh Sharma.

Anushka Sharma has shared an unseen childhood picture of herself and is seen as a baby sitting on the lap of her elder brother Karnesh Sharma. The brother and sister duo are currently basking in the success of their production, Paatal Lok.

Anushka shared the picture on Instagram with just a heart emoji in the caption. It shows an around a year-old Anushka playfully screaming in the lap of her brother, who holds her tight to make her sit in one place. Some other family members also seem to be standing around them.

The picture got a lot of love on Instagram with more than 130000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan commented, “Wowww cuteee”, another wrote, “so sweet.”

Anushka and Karnesh recently delivered their debut web show, Paatal Lok, made under their production house Clean Slate Films. The actor is over the moon with the positive response to the show and doesn’t just want to credit any particular thing and says it’s everyone’s victory together.



She said that she and her brother Karnesh, right from the beginning, were always “inspired by the work that was happening throughout the world”. “When we were making the show we weren’t thinking of it to be the best show, we were just trying to tell a story and we just wanted to stay true to the story. Today when the show is getting appreciated on these lines it makes us feel very happy that it is being called the best show that India has ever produced.” Anushka told IANS.

On being asked if she is gearing up for the second season, the actor told PTI, “You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”

