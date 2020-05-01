Anushka Sharma shares her birthday wish: ‘I wish sadness dwindles, suffering ends’

Actor Anushka Sharma, who turned 32 on Friday, has shared her birthday wishes, which include ending of the suffering and sadness that engulfs the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing her birthday wish, Anushka wrote on Instagram in a note, “I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act .They play on the same life stage. Making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. -AS.”

She wrote alongside the note, “I wish for all this to end.”

On her birthday, Anushka recalled her father’s saying that kept her going forward in life successfully. “Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has led me to where I am you know. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” she told ANI.

Also read: Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix film is more torturous than the lockdown; one of the worst movies of 2020

She further said, “I went to Army Public School in Bangalore, and I have had some really good teachers there, and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons.”

“He would drop me to school, and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more