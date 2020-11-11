Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s pic as he cleans his shoes with a toothbrush ahead of Australia tour

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s pic as he cleans his shoes with a toothbrush ahead of Australia tour

Anushka Sharma has shared a behind-the-scenes pictures of husband Virat Kohli as he cleaned his shoes ahead of the Australia tour. The actor and the cricketer are expecting their first child in January.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of Virat Kohli.

Cricketer Virat Kohli may have taken a paternity leave from the upcoming tour of Australia after the first Test, but he is still prepping for the matches that he is supposed to play. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him cleaning his shoes.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share Virat’s photo. “Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour,” she wrote with her post. In the photo, Virat was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and cleaning his shoes with a toothbrush over a bathroom sink.

Virat Kohli prepping for his Australian Tour.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January. The BCCI has granted him a paternity leave and he will return to India after the opening Test match, scheduled on December 17 in Adelaide. The tour will kick off on November 27 with a three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is, beginning on December 4, and four Test matches.

On his birthday last week, Anushka had shared two pictures of herself and Virat as she gave him hugs and kisses. She was with him in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Virat is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore team. While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face against his as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks.



 

Also read | Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

On August 27, Anushka and Virat had announced her pregnancy and said they will welcome their first child in January 2021. At the time, the Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” the couple wrote in their individual captions, indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Nov 11, 2020 06:12 IST
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nov 11, 2020 06:03 IST
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nov 11, 2020 06:06 IST
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
Nov 11, 2020 06:10 IST

latest news

NDA triumph in Bihar a result of PM’s hard work, says Union ministers
Nov 11, 2020 08:47 IST
Tata Gravitas seven-seat SUV’s launch details announced
Nov 11, 2020 08:46 IST
Time-lapse video shows Comet ISON travelling through space. Seen it yet?
Nov 11, 2020 08:38 IST
Sara calls Varun a ‘brat’ as he copies her shayari style on Instagram
Nov 11, 2020 08:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.