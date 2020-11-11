Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s pic as he cleans his shoes with a toothbrush ahead of Australia tour

Cricketer Virat Kohli may have taken a paternity leave from the upcoming tour of Australia after the first Test, but he is still prepping for the matches that he is supposed to play. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him cleaning his shoes.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share Virat’s photo. “Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour,” she wrote with her post. In the photo, Virat was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and cleaning his shoes with a toothbrush over a bathroom sink.

Virat Kohli prepping for his Australian Tour.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January. The BCCI has granted him a paternity leave and he will return to India after the opening Test match, scheduled on December 17 in Adelaide. The tour will kick off on November 27 with a three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is, beginning on December 4, and four Test matches.

On his birthday last week, Anushka had shared two pictures of herself and Virat as she gave him hugs and kisses. She was with him in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Virat is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore team. While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face against his as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks.

On August 27, Anushka and Virat had announced her pregnancy and said they will welcome their first child in January 2021. At the time, the Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” the couple wrote in their individual captions, indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

