Anushka Sharma shows the custom made jewellery gifted to her by Sabyasachi and it has a Virat Kohli connect. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma got the prettiest gift from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The happy mommy-to-be took to Instagram Stories to share it with her fans.

Sabyasachi had sent Anushka some gorgeous custom-made jewellery. The necklace, as it appeared to be, was created in a Victorian style in gold and adorned with semi-precious stones. What’s even more special is that it even had tiny golden charms of Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli’s initials. “Congratulations to the both of you. Lots and lots of love from all of us, Sabyasachi,” read the accompanying note. Anushka wrote ‘Oh Sabya!,’ with the photo and called him a maestro.

Sabyasachi was also the genius behind Anushka and Virat’s wedding looks. He designed her pastel pink lehenga, that instantly became a hit with brides. He is also the one behind Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding looks.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first baby in January. The actor recently returned from Dubai to India and has picked up some brand endorsements and advertisements to keep her busy.

Also read: Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

She was last seen in 2018’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif. The film as a flop at the box office and Anushka has not signed another film project since.

Anushka did, however, produce two successful projects. Her first release of the year was Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, which was a big hit with critics and fans alike. The next release was Netflix’s Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more