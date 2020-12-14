Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma talks about caring for her baby more than herself in new ad, shares her pregnancy journey

Anushka Sharma talks about caring for her baby more than herself in new ad, shares her pregnancy journey

Anushka Sharma has shared an ad that she shot while pregnant with her first baby. The actor has said that she will soon resume work in May, after delivering her baby in January.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma looks lovely in pink in a new ad.

Actor Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her first baby and was seen shooting for multiple commercial last month. She has now shared the first advert on Instagram, one for a pregnancy self-test kit.

In the video, Anushka is seen looking gorgeous and radiant as she talks about how her life has changed since she got pregnant. She is seen listening to music when she feels the baby kick. Anushka realises the baby is hungry and talks about how she has started putting his/her needs above her own. She says that her mother used to tell her how she will know selfless love when she becomes a mother herself and that she can understand what she meant now.

 

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “It’s amazing isn’t it, how two little pink lines can change your life? Watch as I share my experience of the pregnancy journey with #PregaNews.” Her fans took over the comments sections, filling it up with heart and love emojis. One wrote, “Looking Gorgeous." Another wrote, “Love you very much beautiful.”

This will be Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli’s first baby. The couple got married in 2017 and will welcome their baby in January. Virat will also take a paternity leave from the Australian tour of the Indian cricket team.

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you.” Virat also shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Anushka recently revealed that after delivering her baby next month, she will return to work from May. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
by Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Anna Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
Here’s when the Apple iPhone 13 is going to launch
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.