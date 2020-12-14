Anushka Sharma talks about caring for her baby more than herself in new ad, shares her pregnancy journey

Actor Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her first baby and was seen shooting for multiple commercial last month. She has now shared the first advert on Instagram, one for a pregnancy self-test kit.

In the video, Anushka is seen looking gorgeous and radiant as she talks about how her life has changed since she got pregnant. She is seen listening to music when she feels the baby kick. Anushka realises the baby is hungry and talks about how she has started putting his/her needs above her own. She says that her mother used to tell her how she will know selfless love when she becomes a mother herself and that she can understand what she meant now.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “It’s amazing isn’t it, how two little pink lines can change your life? Watch as I share my experience of the pregnancy journey with #PregaNews.” Her fans took over the comments sections, filling it up with heart and love emojis. One wrote, “Looking Gorgeous." Another wrote, “Love you very much beautiful.”

This will be Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli’s first baby. The couple got married in 2017 and will welcome their baby in January. Virat will also take a paternity leave from the Australian tour of the Indian cricket team.

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you.” Virat also shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Anushka recently revealed that after delivering her baby next month, she will return to work from May. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

