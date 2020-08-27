Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021, see their pic

Sections
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. The couple made the pregnancy announcement on social media, writing ‘and then we were three’.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma! The couple is expecting its first child in January 2021. Anushka announced the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she stands next to Virat. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote.

Several of Anushka’s colleagues from the film industry congratulated her. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section. “Congratsss stunners,” Parineeti Chopra wrote. Other stars including Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde also sent congratulatory messages. People from the sports fraternity, including KL Rahul and Sania Mirza, also wished her.

 

After being in a relationship for many years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017. In an earlier Instagram live with football star Sunil Chhetri, the cricketer admitted that he never formally proposed to her.



He said, “What Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”

Recently, Virat and Anushka took a fun quiz on Instagram to test each other’s knowledge about their respective professions. They also answered questions about how well they know each other.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and has not yet signed her next project as an actor. However, she has had her hands full with her production ventures, including the recently released Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

