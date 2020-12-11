Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary: What the parents-to-be said about bringing up their child

Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Friday. And just a month later, the celebrity couple would be welcoming their first child. Virat and Anushka have a distinct vision about how they want to be as parents.

In October, Anushka has shared a note on her Instagram Story about how a male child shouldn’t be considered as a privilege but as a responsibility. She said, “The so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic vision. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl.”

Sharing a message for all parents, she had added, “That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE. The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most talked about celebrity couples in India.

Both Anushka and Virat are self-made individuals. The Team India captain who also leads the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore had once told ESPN in an interview, “I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up.”

Anushka had recently said that she intends to return to work post delivery and would like to balance her personal and professional life. “I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” Anushka said in an interview.

Like Anushka, Virat also aims to balance his game with parenting. He has said he would take inspiration from world champion boxer MC Mary to strike a balance between parenthood and excelling in sport. “We are in the journey to become parents ourselves, we take a lot of inspiration from what you have done, we are going to follow the same path,” he had told her during a Puma India Instagram live chat.

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple quitely dated for several years before surprising their fans by their sudden nuptials.

