Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli get a special message from PM Modi, Sushant Singh Rajput had written about quitting smoking in 2018

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

PM Narendra Modi thanks Karan Johar for birthday wishes, tells Virat Kohli, ‘Anushka Sharma and you will be amazing parents’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and leading the way in wishing him were a host of Bollywood stars including filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Sonu Sood and Hrithik Roshan to name a few.

Kangana Ranaut says she is never one to start fights: ‘I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise’

From the Shiv Sena to Urmila Matondkar, Kangana Ranaut is engaged in multiple wars of words with multiple parties at the moment. However, she insists that she is never the one to start a fight. In a tweet shared on late Thursday night, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if proven wrong.

Sushant Singh Rajput immortalised in wax by Asansol artist. See pics

A wax statue has finally come up in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A sculptor from Asansol in West Bengal has created a wax statue of the actor at his museum as a tribute to the actor who died on June 14.

The Devil All the Time movie review: Robert Pattinson is godlike in Netflix’s star-studded but unsettlingly bleak film

Impeccably acted and directed with unwavering confidence by Antonio Campos, Netflix’s The Devil All the Time is a hellish ride from start to finish, but in the best way possible. It isn’t merely content with criticising religion in a matter-of-fact manner, it’s gunning for obliteration. It wants to take a rusty World War 2 Luger and shoot it between the eyes.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten note from 2018 found, he wanted to quit smoking and spend time with Kriti: report

A handwritten note by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which dates back to April 2018, has been found. The note details his daily activities, from waking up at 2.30am to chanting Vedic hymns after having tea and a cold shower.

