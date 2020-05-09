Sections
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli kiss and cuddle in throwback pic from a snowy vacation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are missing nice vacations in the mountains. The cricketer has shared a throwback pic with the actor on Instagram.

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in lockdown in Mumbai but missing a vacation in the mountains.

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a throwback picture from his vacation with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The photo shows Anushka giving Virat a kiss while he clicks a selfie.

“Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been,” he captioned his post. One can also see some snow covered mountains and a lovely town in the evening in the pictures.

 

Anushka and Virat are currently in lockdown with her parents in Mumbai. On Saturday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh informed that Virat and Anushka have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.



“Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against Covid-19. Both of them have been vocal in asking all citizens to follow guidelines issued by the government. They also took part in the recent iForIndia concert that raked up more than Rs 50 crore for coronavirus relief.

