Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge to help those affected by Bihar and Assam floods

Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have donated an undisclosed amount to three organizations working for the relief and rehabilitation work in Bihar and Assam where thousands of families have been affected by the recent floods.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have donated for the cause of Assam and Bihar floods.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have made donations towards relief work in Assam and Bihar where devastating floods have wreaked havoc over the past few days.

The two shared a note regarding the same on their respective Instagram accounts. It read, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations.”

 

The couple have donated an undisclosed amount to three organizations: Rapid Response, Action Aid and Goonj. They also shared the links of the three organizations working for the welfare of those affected in the recent floods.



Earlier this week, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas also donated for the cause of flood relief and rehabilitation work in Bihar and Assam. She wrote, “The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding. Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods.”

 

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

Priyanka shared the links of a few organizations like Goonj and Zomato Feeding India to encourage her fans to follow suit. She had shared a similar announcement while donating for Assam, of which she is an ambassador.

Recently, actor Sonu Sood asked his team to deliver buffaloes to a family in Bihar who lost its son and two buffaloes in the floods.

