Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted playing cricket at home amid lockdown, fans can’t believe how huge their house is

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted playing cricket at their home on Saturday. A sneaky paparazzi video shows the couple taking turns at bowling and batting during their game.

The couple is seen at their lavish bungalow while video is seemingly shot from an adjacent building. First, Anushka is seen batting while Virat throws the ball. He then takes the bat away from her and puts on his protective gloves before facing Anushka’s bowling. Another man is seen with the couple, perhaps playing the fielder’s role.

While many fans loved catching a glimpse of their favourite celebrity couple, others could not stop marvelling at their expansive home. “Omg kya yeh full space virat ka ghr hai (Is this full space Virat’s home),” wrote one. “Kitna chota Ghar hain (such a small house),” wrote another sarcastically.

Earlier on Saturday, Virat had shared a post about how proud he was of Anushka and her latest production, Amazon series Paatal Lok. “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother,” he wrote on Instagram.

The show features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee. Produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the edge of the seat thriller show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

