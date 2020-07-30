Aparshakti Khurana has a quirky take on urban life in his new single, Ghanta

Sections
Aparshakti Khurana’s latest music video is quite entertaining. It is a quirky take on urban life in the post-Covid world.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Aparshakti in a still from the new music video.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has come up with a new music video and it is quite quirky. Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani also makes his singing debut with the video titled Ghanta. Vayu has composed and written the song while Jackky lent his voice.

The video shows various social activities and how things have changed in the post-Covid world. From the monotony of a shared bachelor’s pad to the aspirations of a young man looking for love and more, the video takes a look at an urban lifestyle and gives it a twist.

 

Speaking about the video, Aparshakti told Mid Day, “I wanted to come out with something fun and quirky [to lift] the energy. When there is a sinking feeling that nothing is going right, the song offers optimism and hope. I hope people are able to relate to it.”



“A party scene in the number was completed just a day before the lockdown was announced. We shot a few portions from home and for the rest we stepped out, after taking all the precautions,” Aparshakti told the tabloid.

Aparshakti is currently at home in Chandigarh with his family. The family, along with Aparshakti’s brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently bought a beautiful house in Panchkula.

Talking about how the pandemic changes our way of living, Aparshakti recently told Hindustan Times, “I think, the new normal will be walking out of our homes with masks and sanitisers, going through temperature checks before entering the sets and following social distancing norms on sets. There will also be less workforce on the sets and I am really concerned about how will we shoot without physically touching each other.”

