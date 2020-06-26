Aparshakti Khurana: It really doesn’t matter right now whether our film gets a theatrical or OTT release

With more filmmakers opting for digital release for their ready films, the OTT versus theatre debate refuses to die down anytime soon. Not taking any sides, Aparshakti Khurana feels that what matters the most is the film reaching the audience. The actor wrapped up shooting for his next, Helmet, in January this year and it’s Khurana’s first outing in a solo lead role.

When asked if he’d be okay is his get an OTT release, the actor says this isn’t even the time to debate.

“Given the crisis, I don’t think it really matters right now whether a film comes out in a theatre or on the web. It’s very important for people to come and connect to the film, chaahe phir woh kahin par bhi dekhe,” he says.

Soon after unlock 1.0 was announced, and interstate travel was allowed, the actor, along with his wife Aakriti, drove down to Chandigarh to be with his parents.

And now with the ongoing discussions that film shoots will soon resume, Khurana is also raring to get back to work.

“I’m really happy that the fraternity is taking baby steps towards getting back to work. I plan to come back to Mumbai as soon as my projects start operating. We’ve been working from home already doing video narrations and taking workshop for my next projects online. So, I’m preparing myself mentally also to go back on the sets of course with necessary precautions,” shares the 32-year-old.

More than his work, Khurana is concerned about future of the world amid this pandemic. “We all need to operate together and face this situation. We’re all going though similar things, so I can’t just concentrate on my worries. We need to focus on fixing this situation, so we can get back to normal soon,” he says.

Not being able to go out, meet anyone and just stay aloof can get on to anyone. Ask how he’s holding up amid all this, Khurana tells us, “I focus on good and positive stories and avoid getting negative feeds reach my head and heart. I just hope we all come out as better human beings.”

