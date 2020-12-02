Sections
Apurva Asrani bats for Elliot Page, fends off trolls and says 'It's none of our business what he identifies as'

Apurva Asrani has lent his support to Inception actor Elliot Page, who came out as trans on Tuesday. He also shared a couple of pictures of himself and Elliot.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Apurva Asrani poses with Elliot Page.

Writer and film editor Apurva Asrani has expressed his support to actor Elliot Page, who on Tuesday announced that he is a trans person. Apurva said that it is nobody’s business what Elliot chooses to identify as, and also shared a couple of pictures with the Oscar-nominated actor.

He wrote in a tweet, “It’s none of our business what @TheElliotPage chooses to identify as--it’s his body & his soul. What is important is that an established Hollywood star will now bring much needed attention & a dignified discourse to the trans community.” Apurva also added Elliot’s former name in a hashtag, and mentioned some of his old films, such as Juno and X-Men. Elliot appeared in the third instalment of the superhero franchise, and is also known for Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

 

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he said in a statement on social media. Elliot said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.



“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” added Elliot, who said his pronouns are ‘he’ and ‘they.’

Apurva, who came out four years ago, has often spoken about the queer community. In May, he tweeted about buying a new house with his partner. “For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too.”

